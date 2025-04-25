Insights Ahead: Simpson Manufacturing Co's Quarterly Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77.

The market awaits Simpson Manufacturing Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.47% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.22 2.40 2.48 1.92 EPS Actual 1.31 2.21 2.31 1.77 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co's Stock

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co were trading at $154.43 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Simpson Manufacturing Co

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Simpson Manufacturing Co.

Analysts have given Simpson Manufacturing Co a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $188.5, indicating a potential 22.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UFP Industries, Trex Co and Fortune Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for UFP Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $135.0, suggesting a potential 12.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trex Co, with an average 1-year price target of $73.58, suggesting a potential 52.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $75.4, suggesting a potential 51.18% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for UFP Industries, Trex Co and Fortune Brands are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simpson Manufacturing Co Neutral 3.13% $227.69M 3.02% UFP Industries Buy -4.09% $239.51M 2.05% Trex Co Neutral -14.36% $54.74M 1.12% Fortune Brands Neutral -4.92% $507.90M 4.36%

Key Takeaway:

Simpson Manufacturing Co ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Simpson Manufacturing Co's Background

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber-reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The Company is organized into three reporting segments defined by the regions namely North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company generates the majority of its revenue from wood products.

Simpson Manufacturing Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Simpson Manufacturing Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.13% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simpson Manufacturing Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

