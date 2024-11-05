Insights Ahead: Royalty Pharma's Quarterly Earnings

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Investors in Royalty Pharma are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 0.42% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Royalty Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.99 0.99 0.77 EPS Actual 0.96 0.98 1.15 0.79 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Royalty Pharma

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Royalty Pharma.

With 2 analyst ratings, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $45.5, indicating a potential 67.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Intra-Cellular Therapies received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $100.93, implying a potential 271.07% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $180.2, suggesting a potential 562.5% upside. Elanco Animal Health is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, indicating a potential 30.15% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Catalent Neutral 23.32% $384M 0.64% Intra-Cellular Therapies Outperform 39.23% $159.85M -2.30% Jazz Pharmaceuticals Outperform 6.95% $913.92M 4.52% Elanco Animal Health Outperform 12.02% $689M -0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Royalty Pharma ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma PLC is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. The firm has a portfolio of royalties that entitles it to payments based on the sales of biopharma products. Royalty Pharma receives royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica (for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other blood cancers), Biogen's Tysabri (for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis), Vertex's cystic fibrosis franchise, and 10 development-stage product candidates.

Royalty Pharma: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Royalty Pharma's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Royalty Pharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royalty Pharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

