Insights Ahead: Roper Techs's Quarterly Earnings

Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Roper Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75.

Roper Techs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.89% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Roper Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 4.73 4.53 4.46 4.34 EPS Actual 4.81 4.62 4.48 4.41 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Roper Techs's Stock

Shares of Roper Techs were trading at $559.66 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Roper Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Roper Techs.

The consensus rating for Roper Techs is Buy, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $613.29, there's a potential 9.58% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atlassian, Autodesk and Workday, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atlassian, with an average 1-year price target of $316.85, suggesting a potential 43.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $333.88, suggesting a potential 40.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $303.36, suggesting a potential 45.8% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Atlassian, Autodesk and Workday, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roper Techs Buy 16.34% $1.28B 2.47% Atlassian Outperform 21.35% $1.06B -3.40% Autodesk Outperform 11.57% $1.49B 11.57% Workday Outperform 15.04% $1.67B 1.06%

Key Takeaway:

Roper Techs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Roper Techs Better

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Roper Techs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roper Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Techs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Roper Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Roper Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for ROP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

