Insights Ahead: Red Rock Resorts's Quarterly Earnings

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Red Rock Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Anticipation surrounds Red Rock Resorts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.23% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.67 0.51 0.48 EPS Actual 0.59 0.68 0.95 0.60 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% 5.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were trading at $52.33 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Red Rock Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Red Rock Resorts.

The consensus rating for Red Rock Resorts is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $59.25, there's a potential 13.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PENN Entertainment, Super Group (SGHC) and Monarch Casino & Resort, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential 55.42% downside. For Super Group (SGHC), analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.33, indicating a potential 89.81% downside. Monarch Casino & Resort is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $79.5, indicating a potential 51.92% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for PENN Entertainment, Super Group (SGHC) and Monarch Casino & Resort, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Red Rock Resorts Neutral 16.89% $300.45M 24.25% PENN Entertainment Buy -0.70% $572.30M -0.88% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 8.92% $115.50M -0.14% Monarch Casino & Resort Neutral 7.59% $68.35M 5.46%

Key Takeaway:

Red Rock Resorts ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Financial Insights: Red Rock Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 21.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Red Rock Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

