Insights Ahead: Purple Innovation's Quarterly Earnings

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Purple Innovation to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Purple Innovation bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 35.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Purple Innovation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.10 -0.12 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.08 -0.13 -0.19 Price Change % 36.0% -12.0% -8.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Purple Innovation's Stock

Shares of Purple Innovation were trading at $0.6607 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Purple Innovation

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $1.0, the consensus suggests a potential 51.35% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Purple Innovation, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Purple Innovation are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Purple Innovation Neutral -11.62% $55.28M -35.21%

Key Takeaway:

Purple Innovation is positioned at the bottom among its peers based on the consensus rating. It also ranks lowest in revenue growth, showing a negative growth rate. In terms of gross profit, Purple Innovation is at the bottom with the lowest figure. Additionally, it has the lowest return on equity among its peers, indicating lower profitability relative to others in the group.

Get to Know Purple Innovation Better

Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms and other products. The Company has one reportable segment that operates an omni-channel distribution which allows the Company to offer a seamless shopping experience to its customers across multiple sales channels. It sells its products through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, Purple showrooms, and third-party online retailers.

Financial Milestones: Purple Innovation's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Purple Innovation faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.62% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Purple Innovation's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -35.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Purple Innovation's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, Purple Innovation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Purple Innovation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

