Insights Ahead: Phillips Edison's Quarterly Earnings

Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phillips Edison to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Phillips Edison is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.5% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Phillips Edison's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 0.10 0.11 EPS Actual 0.12 0.14 0.11 0.10 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Performance of Phillips Edison Shares

Shares of Phillips Edison were trading at $36.89 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Phillips Edison

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Phillips Edison.

With 3 analyst ratings, Phillips Edison has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $36.67, indicating a potential 0.6% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Macerich, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Macerich received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.9, implying a potential 56.9% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Tanger, with an average 1-year price target of $31.8, indicating a potential 13.8% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Kite Realty Gr Trust is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential 21.85% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Macerich, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phillips Edison Neutral 6.16% $114.64M 0.67% Macerich Neutral 1.48% $116.03M 10.52% Tanger Neutral 16.55% $91.41M 4.44% Kite Realty Gr Trust Outperform 1.76% $157.38M -1.40%

Key Takeaway:

Phillips Edison ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity is also lower than the top performer. Overall, there is room for improvement in these key financial metrics to align with the top performer in the group.

All You Need to Know About Phillips Edison

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Phillips Edison

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Phillips Edison's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.16% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Phillips Edison's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.95.

To track all earnings releases for Phillips Edison visit their earnings calendar on our site.

