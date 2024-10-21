Insights Ahead: Pentair's Quarterly Earnings

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pentair will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

The announcement from Pentair is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 3.89% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.90 0.86 0.87 EPS Actual 1.22 0.94 0.87 0.94 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Performance of Pentair Shares

Shares of Pentair were trading at $99.04 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Pentair

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Pentair.

The consensus rating for Pentair is Outperform, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $102.18, there's a potential 3.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stanley Black & Decker, IDEX and Snap-on, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Stanley Black & Decker is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $102.27, indicating a potential 3.26% upside. IDEX is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $233.17, indicating a potential 135.43% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $327.6, indicating a potential 230.78% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stanley Black & Decker, IDEX and Snap-on, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pentair Outperform 1.55% $437.90M 5.51% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral -3.23% $1.14B -0.13% IDEX Outperform -4.61% $366.80M 3.89% Snap-on Outperform -1.06% $587.80M 4.67%

Key Takeaway:

Pentair ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pentair

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Pentair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Pentair visit their earnings calendar on our site.

