Insights Ahead: NeoGenomics's Quarterly Earnings

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NeoGenomics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits NeoGenomics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.54% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.03 -0.02 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% 18.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of NeoGenomics's Stock

Shares of NeoGenomics were trading at $10.27 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NeoGenomics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NeoGenomics.

The consensus rating for NeoGenomics is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $17.0 implies a potential 65.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Astrana Health, OPKO Health and Pediatrix Medical Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Astrana Health, with an average 1-year price target of $47.4, suggesting a potential 361.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OPKO Health, with an average 1-year price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential 73.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pediatrix Medical Group, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 70.4% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Astrana Health, OPKO Health and Pediatrix Medical Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NeoGenomics Buy 10.57% $77.26M -1.69% Astrana Health Buy 88.43% $50.48M -0.98% OPKO Health Buy 0.95% $84.66M 1.01% Pediatrix Medical Group Neutral 1.19% $128.53M 4.07%

Key Takeaway:

NeoGenomics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, NeoGenomics is at the bottom.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

A Deep Dive into NeoGenomics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NeoGenomics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: NeoGenomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

