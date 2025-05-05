Insights Ahead: MPLX's Quarterly Earnings

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MPLX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Anticipation surrounds MPLX's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 2.26% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MPLX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.04 0.99 0.98 EPS Actual 1.07 1.01 1.15 0.98 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Performance of MPLX Shares

Shares of MPLX were trading at $51.87 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MPLX

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MPLX.

Analysts have provided MPLX with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $58.8, suggesting a potential 13.36% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cheniere Energy, ONEOK and Energy Transfer, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $253.57, suggesting a potential 388.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ONEOK, with an average 1-year price target of $105.89, suggesting a potential 104.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 54.69% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Cheniere Energy, ONEOK and Energy Transfer are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MPLX Outperform 6.17% $1.26B 7.94% Cheniere Energy Outperform -8.02% $1.89B 18.09% ONEOK Neutral 68.23% $2.01B 3.31% Energy Transfer Buy -4.83% $4.01B 2.87%

Key Takeaway:

MPLX ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know MPLX Better

MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in 2019.

MPLX: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MPLX's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MPLX's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

