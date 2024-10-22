Insights Ahead: Molina Healthcare's Quarterly Earnings

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Molina Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.96.

Investors in Molina Healthcare are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Analysts' Perspectives on Molina Healthcare

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Molina Healthcare.

Analysts have given Molina Healthcare a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $368.3, indicating a potential 28.51% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HealthEquity, Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $102.14, indicating a potential 64.36% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clover Health Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 98.6% downside. Alignment Healthcare is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, indicating a potential 96.51% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for HealthEquity, Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Molina Healthcare Neutral 18.65% $1.21B 6.45% HealthEquity Outperform 23.15% $204.05M 1.68% Clover Health Investments Neutral 11.28% $107.91M 2.40% Alignment Healthcare Buy 47.34% $75.97M -18.86%

Key Takeaway:

Molina Healthcare ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Molina Healthcare's Background

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

