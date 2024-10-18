Insights Ahead: Medpace Hldgs's Quarterly Earnings

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Medpace Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

The market awaits Medpace Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 18.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.54 2.46 2.22 2.04 EPS Actual 2.75 3.20 2.46 2.22 Price Change % -18.0% 8.0% 12.0% 20.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $342.89 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Medpace Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Medpace Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Medpace Hldgs with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $395.6, suggesting a potential 15.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Bio-Techne, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, indicating a potential 75.99% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charles River, with an average 1-year price target of $203.75, suggesting a potential 40.58% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Bio-Rad Laboratories is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $378.4, suggesting a potential 10.36% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.59% $153.84M 12.31% Bio-Techne Buy 1.59% $203.35M 1.99% Charles River Neutral -3.19% $353.71M 2.44% Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -6.26% $355.12M -27.36%

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with positive growth compared to some peers. It is at the top for gross profit, indicating strong profitability. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, suggesting room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively. Overall, Medpace Hldgs shows a balanced performance compared to its peers in these key financial metrics.

Delving into Medpace Hldgs's Background

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Understanding the Numbers: Medpace Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Medpace Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

