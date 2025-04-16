Insights Ahead: Marsh & McLennan's Quarterly Earnings

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09.

The announcement from Marsh & McLennan is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.79% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.61 2.40 2.80 EPS Actual 1.87 1.63 2.41 2.89 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan were trading at $232.36 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Marsh & McLennan

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marsh & McLennan.

With 8 analyst ratings, Marsh & McLennan has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $236.12, indicating a potential 1.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arthur J. Gallagher, Aon and Brown & Brown, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arthur J. Gallagher, with an average 1-year price target of $324.1, suggesting a potential 39.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Aon, with an average 1-year price target of $414.0, suggesting a potential 78.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brown & Brown, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 48.36% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Arthur J. Gallagher, Aon and Brown & Brown are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marsh & McLennan Cos Neutral 9.24% $2.44B 5.83% Arthur J. Gallagher Neutral 11.68% $1.13B 1.60% Aon Outperform 22.87% $2.03B 11.58% Brown & Brown Neutral 12.04% $506M 3.21%

Key Takeaway:

Marsh & McLennan ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Marsh & McLennan

Marsh McLennan is a professional services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy). About half of its revenue is generated outside the US.

Marsh & McLennan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marsh & McLennan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.24% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marsh & McLennan's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marsh & McLennan's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marsh & McLennan's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Marsh & McLennan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

