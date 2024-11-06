Insights Ahead: Liberty Formula One Group's Quarterly Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Formula One Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Liberty Formula One Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.04 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.1 0.32 0.25 0.39 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Liberty Formula One Group's Stock

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $75.17 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Liberty Formula One Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liberty Formula One Group.

Analysts have provided Liberty Formula One Group with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $81.0, suggesting a potential 9.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Music Gr and Roku, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Warner Bros. Discovery, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, implying a potential 85.82% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Warner Music Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $34.57, indicating a potential 53.3% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Roku, with an average 1-year price target of $84.5, implying a potential 14.14% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Music Gr and Roku are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Formula One Gr Buy 36.46% $255M 0.37% Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -6.23% $3.51B -25.44% Warner Music Gr Neutral -0.64% $724M 30.35% Roku Buy 16.47% $480.07M -0.37%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Formula One Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Formula One Group

Formula One Group controls the exclusive commercial and promotional rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship series, and the monetization of those rights is the primary business of the group. The firm is responsible for development and promotion of the Formula One race series in concert with its three partners: the FIA (the regulatory body), the teams that participate in the series, and the series' commercial partners, which include the race promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, and advertisers. The F1 schedule in 2023 will encompass 23 races held on five continents. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media, which purchased the firm in January 2017. Formula One stock is a tracking stock for the assets under Formula One Group with Liberty Media.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liberty Formula One Group

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Formula One Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Formula One Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Formula One Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Formula One Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.