Insights Ahead: Kite Realty Gr Trust's Quarterly Earnings

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kite Realty Gr Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Kite Realty Gr Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.16% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kite Realty Gr Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.51 0.51 0.5 EPS Actual 0.53 0.51 0.53 0.5 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Gr Trust were trading at $21.84 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kite Realty Gr Trust

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kite Realty Gr Trust.

Analysts have given Kite Realty Gr Trust a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.75, indicating a potential 17.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phillips Edison & Co, Macerich and Tanger, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phillips Edison & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 69.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Macerich, with an average 1-year price target of $17.8, suggesting a potential 18.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tanger, with an average 1-year price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential 66.35% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Phillips Edison & Co, Macerich and Tanger, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kite Realty Gr Trust Neutral 7.21% $159.87M 0.66% Phillips Edison & Co Neutral 3.04% $122.09M 1.14% Macerich Neutral 14.66% $150.64M -8.03% Tanger Neutral 10.40% $95.27M 4.30%

Key Takeaway:

Kite Realty Gr Trust ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Kite Realty Gr Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Understanding the Numbers: Kite Realty Gr Trust's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kite Realty Gr Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kite Realty Gr Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kite Realty Gr Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

