Insights Ahead: Helios Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The market awaits Helios Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.44 0.27 0.70 EPS Actual 0.64 0.53 0.38 0.44 Price Change % 6.0% 7.000000000000001% 6.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of Helios Technologies's Stock

Shares of Helios Technologies were trading at $47.95 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Helios Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Helios Technologies.

With 1 analyst ratings, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $63.0, indicating a potential 31.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hillenbrand, Kennametal and Hyster Yale, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hillenbrand, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, indicating a potential 31.18% downside. Kennametal is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, indicating a potential 47.86% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hyster Yale, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, suggesting a potential 75.18% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Hillenbrand, Kennametal and Hyster Yale, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helios Technologies Buy -3.38% $70.60M 1.58% Hillenbrand Neutral 9.77% $266.40M -16.26% Kennametal Neutral -1.26% $171.34M 2.96% Hyster Yale Buy 7.11% $259.30M 14.42%

Key Takeaway:

Helios Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Delving into Helios Technologies's Background

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness.

Helios Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Helios Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.38% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Helios Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helios Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helios Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Helios Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

