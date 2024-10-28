Insights Ahead: Eagle Materials's Quarterly Earnings

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Eagle Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75.

Investors in Eagle Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.72 2.69 3.55 4.25 EPS Actual 3.94 2.24 3.72 4.28 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Performance of Eagle Materials Shares

Shares of Eagle Materials were trading at $288.16 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Eagle Materials

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Eagle Materials.

The consensus rating for Eagle Materials is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $311.5 implies a potential 8.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Summit Materials and Knife River Holding, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Summit Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, indicating a potential 83.69% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knife River Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 61.83% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Summit Materials and Knife River Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eagle Materials Buy 1.19% $186.87M 10.07% Summit Materials Buy 53.37% $368.25M 2.48% Knife River Holding Outperform 2.77% $176.22M 6.19%

Key Takeaway:

Eagle Materials ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Eagle Materials's Background

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Eagle Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.19% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Eagle Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

