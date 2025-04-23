Insights Ahead: Comfort Systems USA's Quarterly Earnings

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Comfort Systems USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71.

Anticipation surrounds Comfort Systems USA's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.42, leading to a 4.74% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.67 3.97 3.14 2.01 EPS Actual 4.09 4.09 3.74 2.69 Price Change % -5.0% -10.0% 6.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Comfort Systems USA's Stock

Shares of Comfort Systems USA were trading at $340.33 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Comfort Systems USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Comfort Systems USA.

Analysts have given Comfort Systems USA a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $524.0, indicating a potential 53.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AECOM, APi Group and MasTec, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $118.8, suggesting a potential 65.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $44.6, suggesting a potential 86.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $158.45, suggesting a potential 53.44% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for AECOM, APi Group and MasTec, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Comfort Systems USA Buy 37.58% $433.74M 8.86% AECOM Outperform 2.93% $268.40M 7.61% APi Group Buy 5.80% $575M -0.95% MasTec Buy 3.75% $436.51M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

Comfort Systems USA ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

Comfort Systems USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Comfort Systems USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comfort Systems USA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Comfort Systems USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

To track all earnings releases for Comfort Systems USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

