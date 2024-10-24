Insights Ahead: Colgate-Palmolive's Quarterly Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Colgate-Palmolive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Investors in Colgate-Palmolive are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.76 0.85 0.80 EPS Actual 0.91 0.86 0.87 0.86 Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Performance of Colgate-Palmolive Shares

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at $98.98 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Colgate-Palmolive

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $109.8, the consensus suggests a potential 10.93% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $148.17, suggesting a potential 49.7% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Church & Dwight Co is favoring an Underperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $102.45, suggesting a potential 3.51% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $155.18, suggesting a potential 56.78% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Colgate-Palmolive Buy 4.89% $3.07B 414.16% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -3.51% $1.78B 74.93% Church & Dwight Co Underperform 3.92% $712.10M 5.79% Clorox Neutral -5.75% $884M 103.10%

Key Takeaway:

Colgate-Palmolive ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Colgate-Palmolive: A Closer Look

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Key Indicators: Colgate-Palmolive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 414.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 70.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Colgate-Palmolive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.