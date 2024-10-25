Insights Ahead: Calix's Quarterly Earnings

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Calix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.20 0.36 0.36 EPS Actual 0.09 0.21 0.43 0.45 Price Change % -6.0% -5.0% -26.0% -18.0%

Tracking Calix's Stock Performance

Shares of Calix were trading at $37.9 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Calix

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Calix.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Calix, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $45.0, suggesting a potential 18.73% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viavi Solutions, Extreme Networks and Harmonic, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Viavi Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, indicating a potential 74.93% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential 55.8% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Harmonic, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, implying a potential 50.74% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Viavi Solutions, Extreme Networks and Harmonic are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Calix Buy -24.09% $107.60M -1.06% Viavi Solutions Buy -4.40% $145.60M -3.13% Extreme Networks Buy -29.47% $114.62M -120.13% Harmonic Buy -11.04% $73.46M -3.13%

Key Takeaway:

Calix ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Calix is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Calix

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Calix's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Calix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.09% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Calix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Calix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.