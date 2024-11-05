Insights Ahead: Brookdale Senior Living's Quarterly Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookdale Senior Living to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Investors in Brookdale Senior Living are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 6.97% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.17 -0.21 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.13 -0.40 -0.22 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -11.0% 7.000000000000001%

Tracking Brookdale Senior Living's Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living were trading at $6.24 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Brookdale Senior Living

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $8.0, the consensus suggests a potential 28.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of US Physical Therapy, Auna and Concentra Group Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for US Physical Therapy, with an average 1-year price target of $103.5, indicating a potential 1558.65% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Auna, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, implying a potential 116.35% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Concentra Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $29.15, indicating a potential 367.15% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for US Physical Therapy, Auna and Concentra Group Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brookdale Senior Living Outperform 4.13% $204.82M -10.56% US Physical Therapy Outperform 10.37% $33.86M 1.46% Auna Outperform 18.46% $427.36M 0.24% Concentra Group Holdings Outperform 2.45% $138.64M 7.11%

Key Takeaway:

Brookdale Senior Living ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers.

Discovering Brookdale Senior Living: A Closer Look

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities throughout the United States. The company has three reportable segments; Independent Living; Assisted Living and Memory Care; and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRs). Majority of the revenue is generated from the Assisted Living and Memory Care segment that offers housing and assistance with activities of daily living to its customers. The company generates revenue in the form of Resident Fees which it receives in exchange for the services provided, and in the form of management fee from certain communities under contract, in exchange for the management services provided.

Brookdale Senior Living's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brookdale Senior Living displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brookdale Senior Living's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookdale Senior Living's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, Brookdale Senior Living faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Brookdale Senior Living visit their earnings calendar on our site.

