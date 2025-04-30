Insights Ahead: AXT's Quarterly Earnings

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AXT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

AXT bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 31.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AXT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.05 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.07 -0.04 -0.05 Price Change % -31.0% -18.0% -19.0% 21.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of AXT were trading at $1.35 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about AXT

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AXT.

The consensus rating for AXT is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, there's a potential 307.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ichor Holdings, PDF Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ichor Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 1751.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PDF Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 2159.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SolarEdge Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential 1060.74% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ichor Holdings, PDF Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AXT Buy 22.89% $4.41M -2.66% Ichor Holdings Neutral 14.65% $26.99M -0.57% PDF Solutions Buy 21.79% $34.18M 0.22% SolarEdge Technologies Neutral -45.97% $-137.72M -38.76%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, AXT is rated as 'Buy', which is in line with one other peer. AXT's revenue growth is higher than two peers but lower than one. AXT's gross profit is positive, unlike one peer. AXT's return on equity is negative, similar to one peer. Overall, AXT ranks in the middle among its peers for these metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind AXT

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and the sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single-element substrates. Its compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Japan, Taiwan, China, North America, and the Asia Pacific from which China derives its maximum revenue to the company.

A Deep Dive into AXT's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AXT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AXT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -20.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AXT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AXT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AXT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

To track all earnings releases for AXT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXTI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 B. Riley Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Nov 2024 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AXTI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.