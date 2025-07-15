Insights Ahead: ASML Holding's Quarterly Earnings

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ASML Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94.

Investors in ASML Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 6.12 6.71 5.42 4.05 EPS Actual 6.31 7.31 5.80 4.32 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Performance of ASML Holding Shares

Shares of ASML Holding were trading at $806.73 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ASML Holding

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ASML Holding.

Analysts have given ASML Holding a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $886.25, indicating a potential 9.86% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Applied Mat, Lam Research and KLA, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Mat, with an average 1-year price target of $197.05, suggesting a potential 75.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lam Research, with an average 1-year price target of $95.73, suggesting a potential 88.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $849.62, suggesting a potential 5.32% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Applied Mat, Lam Research and KLA, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ASML Holding Outperform 46.34% $4.18B 13.09% Applied Mat Outperform 6.83% $3.48B 11.37% Lam Research Buy 24.43% $2.31B 14.53% KLA Neutral 29.80% $1.89B 28.68%

Key Takeaway:

ASML Holding ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. ASML Holding is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering ASML Holding: A Closer Look

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Financial Insights: ASML Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: ASML Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 46.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ASML Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ASML Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ASML Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

To track all earnings releases for ASML Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASML

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jun 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ASML

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.