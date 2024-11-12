Insights Ahead: ARS Pharmaceuticals's Quarterly Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ARS Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from ARS Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.11 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.11 -0.07 -0.16 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -4.0% 9.0%

Analysts' Take on ARS Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ARS Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for ARS Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $29.0, suggesting a potential 65.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, indicating a potential 119.15% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Myriad Genetics Neutral 15.26% $147.10M -4.89% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Outperform 67.37% $62.80M -2.91%

Key Takeaway:

ARS Pharmaceuticals is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In gross profit, ARS Pharmaceuticals is at the top compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering ARS Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, potentially first-in-class product candidate, neffy for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to provide injection-like absorption of epinephrine at a low dose, in a small, easy-to-carry, easy-to-use, rapidly administered and reliable nasal spray.

A Deep Dive into ARS Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ARS Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4900.0% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2503.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARS Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ARS Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for ARS Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.