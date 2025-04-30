Insights Ahead: AMETEK's Quarterly Earnings

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AMETEK will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69.

Investors in AMETEK are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AMETEK's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.62 1.64 1.59 EPS Actual 1.87 1.66 1.66 1.64 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -4.0% 2.0%

Performance of AMETEK Shares

Shares of AMETEK were trading at $167.8 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about AMETEK

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AMETEK.

AMETEK has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $187.67, the consensus suggests a potential 11.84% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vertiv Holdings, Rockwell Automation and Hubbell, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vertiv Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $106.78, suggesting a potential 36.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rockwell Automation, with an average 1-year price target of $294.36, suggesting a potential 75.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hubbell, with an average 1-year price target of $391.33, suggesting a potential 133.21% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Vertiv Holdings, Rockwell Automation and Hubbell, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AMETEK Neutral 1.77% $644.75M 4.03% Vertiv Holdings Neutral 24.21% $686.50M 6.45% Rockwell Automation Neutral -8.33% $722M 5.32% Hubbell Neutral -0.85% $450.60M 6.06%

Key Takeaway:

AMETEK ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to others. AMETEK's return on equity is lower than the top performer but higher than the bottom performer.

Discovering AMETEK: A Closer Look

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

Financial Milestones: AMETEK's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AMETEK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.77% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMETEK's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AMETEK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for AMETEK visit their earnings calendar on our site.

