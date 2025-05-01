Insights Ahead: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Quarterly Earnings

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate American Axle & Mfg Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs were trading at $3.82 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Axle & Mfg Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on American Axle & Mfg Hldgs.

The consensus rating for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.7 implies a potential 49.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Holley, Gentherm and Fox Factory Holding, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Holley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 4.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentherm, with an average 1-year price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential 720.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fox Factory Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 701.05% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Holley, Gentherm and Fox Factory Holding, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Neutral -5.62% $154.30M -2.24% Holley Outperform -10.05% $63.89M -8.59% Gentherm Neutral -0.61% $86.47M -0.02% Fox Factory Holding Buy 6.12% $101.98M -0.01%

Key Takeaway:

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, placing it in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: A Closer Look

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The company's segment includes Driveline and Metal Forming. It generates maximum revenue from the Driveline segment.

A Deep Dive into American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for AXL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

