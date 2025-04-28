Insights Ahead: American Assets Trust's Quarterly Earnings

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Assets Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The announcement from American Assets Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 6.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Assets Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.54 0.54 0.67 EPS Actual 0.55 0.71 0.60 0.71 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 2.0% 3.0% 0.0%

American Assets Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Assets Trust were trading at $18.68 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on American Assets Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on American Assets Trust.

Analysts have given American Assets Trust a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $21.0, indicating a potential 12.42% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alexander & Baldwin, CTO Realty Growth and Global Net Lease, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alexander & Baldwin, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 28.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CTO Realty Growth, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 20.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Global Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 51.82% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Alexander & Baldwin, CTO Realty Growth and Global Net Lease, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Assets Trust Neutral 0.86% $69.57M 0.76% Alexander & Baldwin Outperform 18.18% $25.79M 1.24% CTO Realty Growth Buy 19.60% $26.59M -2.83% Global Net Lease Outperform -3.68% $163.50M -0.79%

Key Takeaway:

American Assets Trust ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers. - Consensus rating is in the middle compared to peers.

Discovering American Assets Trust: A Closer Look

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Properties are predominantly located in South California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. American Assets operates through four segments based on property type: retail; office; mixed-use, which consists of retail and hotel components; and multifamily, which includes the company's apartment properties. The retail and office segments collectively contribute the majority of the total revenue.

Key Indicators: American Assets Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Assets Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Assets Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Assets Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Assets Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.73.

To track all earnings releases for American Assets Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

