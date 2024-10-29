Insights Ahead: Alkami Technology's Quarterly Earnings

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alkami Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Alkami Technology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alkami Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 0.05 0.02 0 Price Change % 3.0% 9.0% -3.0% 10.0%

Alkami Technology Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alkami Technology were trading at $38.77 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alkami Technology

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alkami Technology.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Alkami Technology, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $37.86, suggesting a potential 2.35% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intapp, InterDigital and BlackLine, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Intapp, with an average 1-year price target of $50.88, indicating a potential 31.24% upside. For InterDigital, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, indicating a potential 312.69% upside. BlackLine is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $56.14, indicating a potential 44.8% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intapp, InterDigital and BlackLine, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alkami Technology Buy 24.93% $48.77M -3.79% Intapp Buy 20.88% $83.64M -0.15% InterDigital Buy 119.99% $198.34M 16.60% BlackLine Neutral 11.02% $120.16M 25.33%

Key Takeaway:

Alkami Technology ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, outperforming its peers in this metric.

All You Need to Know About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider. Alkami Platform, allows FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues and meaningfully improve operational efficiency with the support of a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

A Deep Dive into Alkami Technology's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alkami Technology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -14.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkami Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkami Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alkami Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Alkami Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

