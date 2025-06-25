Insights Ahead: Acuity Brands's Quarterly Earnings

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Acuity Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.49.

Anticipation surrounds Acuity Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.70 3.89 4.28 4.14 EPS Actual 3.73 3.97 4.30 4.15 Price Change % -9.0% 3.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Acuity Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Acuity Brands were trading at $284.44 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Acuity Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Acuity Brands.

The consensus rating for Acuity Brands is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $295.0 implies a potential 3.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nextracker, Regal Rexnord and Generac Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nextracker, with an average 1-year price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential 77.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regal Rexnord, with an average 1-year price target of $148.57, suggesting a potential 47.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Generac Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $156.62, suggesting a potential 44.94% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Nextracker, Regal Rexnord and Generac Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acuity Neutral 11.08% $468M 3.11% Nextracker Outperform 25.50% $305.69M 10.33% Regal Rexnord Buy -8.37% $527.60M 0.90% Generac Hldgs Buy 5.94% $371.99M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

Acuity Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Delving into Acuity Brands's Background

Acuity is a leading industrial technology company that offers lighting, lighting controls, and intelligent building solutions. Acuity, Inc. designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services relating to these and other offerings. Acuity, Inc. has two reportable segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. ABL sells commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting, including components and control systems. AIS offers building management and audio/visual solutions to help make buildings intelligent.

Acuity Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Acuity Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Acuity Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acuity Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acuity Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

