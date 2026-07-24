Insights Into Agnico (AEM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 49%. Revenues are expected to be $3.86 billion, up 37.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 16.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agnico metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue from mine operations- Quebec- LaRonde' stands at $427.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +79.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue from mine operations- Quebec- Canadian Malartic' to reach $667.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue from mine operations- Quebec- Goldex' to come in at $143.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from mine operations- Nunavut- Meliadine' will reach $436.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Total Gold' will reach $838926.4 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $866029.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - LaRonde' should arrive at $87086.3 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69778.0 ounces.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - Canadian Malartic' should come in at $148272.2 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $172531.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - Goldex' reaching $30351.6 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33118.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Nunavut - Meliadine' at $95419.5 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90263.0 ounces.

Analysts predict that the 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Nunavut - Meadowbank' will reach $104982.5 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101935.0 ounces.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Finland - Kittila' of $52694.2 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50357.0 ounces.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Ontario - Detour Lake' will likely reach $172249.1 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168272.0 ounces.

Over the past month, Agnico shares have recorded returns of -7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AEM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.