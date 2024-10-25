Insights into Agilysys's Upcoming Earnings

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agilysys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Agilysys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 4.51% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.28 0.26 0.19 EPS Actual 0.30 0.32 0.35 0.25 Price Change % -5.0% 15.0% 0.0% 25.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $110.97 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Agilysys

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Agilysys.

Agilysys has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $128.5, the consensus suggests a potential 15.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Riot Platforms, Braze and Cleanspark, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Riot Platforms is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $17.64, suggesting a potential 84.1% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Braze, with an average 1-year price target of $57.53, indicating a potential 48.16% downside. Cleanspark is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $22.56, indicating a potential 79.67% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Riot Platforms, Braze and Cleanspark are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilysys Buy 13.29% $39.87M 5.75% Riot Platforms Outperform -8.76% $16.38M -3.34% Braze Buy 26.40% $102.08M -5.17% Cleanspark Outperform 129.41% $41.78M -16.49%

Key Takeaway:

Agilysys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Agilysys's Background

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Understanding the Numbers: Agilysys's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agilysys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.29% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Agilysys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

