Insights Into Aflac (AFL) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Aflac (AFL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.19 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aflac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' will reach $29.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $918.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' to reach $295.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' should come in at $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' will likely reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' will reach $621.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' reaching $21.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan' at 61.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S.' to come in at 37.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S.' should arrive at 49.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan' stands at 20.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.6%.

Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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