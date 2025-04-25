Insights Into Aflac (AFL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aflac (AFL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.38 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aflac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' to come in at $35.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $936.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' reaching $3.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' of $295.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' should arrive at $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' to reach $668.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' will reach $23.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' should come in at 67.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 67%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' at 38.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' will reach 48.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' will reach 19.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18%.



Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

