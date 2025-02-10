Insights Into AEP (AEP) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power (AEP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AEP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' at $382.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' to come in at $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' stands at $436.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' should come in at 21,512.62 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,140 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' will reach 22,020.43 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,591 GWh in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' should arrive at 600.36 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 556 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' of 22,112.98 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,696 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' will reach 2,658.96 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,781 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' will likely reach 24,679.39 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24,372 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' to reach $330.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $237.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' reaching $276.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $188.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, AEP shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

