Insights Into ADP (ADP) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ADP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment revenues- Employer Services' should arrive at $3.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients' to come in at $389.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- PEO revenues' will likely reach $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment revenues- PEO Services' at $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues' to reach $3.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Shares of ADP have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +8.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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