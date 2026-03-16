Insights Into Accenture (ACN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Accenture (ACN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, indicating an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.76 billion, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Accenture metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Type of Work- Consulting' will likely reach $8.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Type of Work- Managed Services' to reach $9.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Product' of $5.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' should come in at $3.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Financial services' at $3.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' will reach $2.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to come in at $9.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' will reach $6.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New Bookings - Total' will reach $21.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.91 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Managed Services' should arrive at $11.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.44 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Bookings - Consulting' reaching $10.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.47 billion.

Accenture shares have witnessed a change of -12.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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