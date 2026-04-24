Insights Into AbbVie (ABBV) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie (ABBV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.78 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AbbVie metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total' should come in at $487.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Botox Therapeutic- Total' at $989.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Humira' of $696.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Imbruvica' to reach $565.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Humira- US' will reach $385.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -48.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Oncology- Elahere- Total' will reach $205.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Humira- International' stands at $311.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Duodopa- International' reaching $71.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Duodopa- US' should arrive at $18.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $3.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Imbruvica- US' will likely reach $370.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -30% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Imbruvica- International' to come in at $194.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

AbbVie shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABBV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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