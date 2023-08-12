News & Insights

INSIGHT-What happens when a $2 million gene therapy is not enough

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC COX

August 12, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters 

      Zolgensma launched as possible "cure," now outcomes paint
nuanced picture
    

      Positive results, but add-on therapies increasing,
neurologists
say
    

      Once world's priciest drug, that raises questions for
other gene
therapies
    

  
    By Deena Beasley
       LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Baby Ben Kutschke was
diagnosed at three months with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare
inherited disorder which is the leading genetic cause of death
in infancy globally. It leaves children too weak to walk, talk,
swallow or even breathe.
    So when in 2021 his parents heard about Zolgensma – a
one-time therapy costing millions of dollars that promises to
replace genes needed for the body to control muscles – they had
high hopes.
    They were disappointed.
    After treatment with the $2.25 million therapy at almost
eight months old, Ben was able to hold his head up for a few
seconds – a significant milestone, his mother Elizabeth Kutschke
told Reuters. But he did not advance to rolling over or sitting
up, and after a few weeks doctors recommended the family add
another drug to help him.
    "I just started to worry," she said from their home in
Berwyn, Illinois. "He wasn't getting worse, but the gradual
progress we had seen ... was no longer happening."
    Ben is one of a growing number of patients with spinal
muscular atrophy (SMA) whose doctors are turning to additional
drugs on top of the gene therapy, six top U.S. neurologists told
Reuters. 
        Their experience raises broader questions around other
high-cost gene therapies coming to market, sometimes after
accelerated regulatory approvals, drug pricing experts said.
    Zolgensma, launched in 2019 by Swiss-based healthcare group
Novartis as a "potential cure" for SMA, was the most expensive
drug in the world at the time.
    Gene therapies work by replacing genes – the body's
blueprint for its development. The gene Zolgensma delivers
instructs the body to make a protein vital for muscle control.
    Other SMA therapies need to be taken continuously, but
Zolgensma's price was justified by hopes this revolutionary
approach could beat the condition once and for all.
    Zolgensma has been given to more than 3,000 children
globally, with 2022 sales of $1.4 billion representing 91% of
gene therapy sales worldwide, according to the IQVIA Institute
for Human Data Science. In the U.S., where costs are borne by
government health programs such as Medicaid as well as private
insurance, IQVIA estimated Zolgensma sales totaled $434 million
last year.
    It has worked well for many. Novartis' data presented in
March shows that depending on the timing of treatment, most
patients have gone on to swallow, breathe, or even walk
independently, said Sitra Tauscher-Wisniewski, vice president at
Novartis Gene Therapies. Some are able to run and climb.
    Three of six families interviewed by Reuters whose children
received Zolgensma said they were progressing as well as hoped;
Ben's was the only one to turn to another treatment.
    But Novartis' data also shows almost one-third of children
in an ongoing study went on to be given other drugs.
    If gene therapies do fall short, it becomes harder to
justify prices that researchers have argued are already poor
value. 
    "The perception that Zolgensma is going to be a complete
cure ... is not coming to fruition from the data we have seen
over the last four years," said Dr. Roger Hajjar, director of
the Mass General Brigham Gene & Cell Therapy Institute.
    "Following the injection of Zolgensma you are basically
going from a deadly disease to a more chronic disease state," he
said, adding that many patients would not survive without this
treatment.
    Novartis said Zolgensma has been "transformative," but each
child's journey is unique and outcomes can vary. It says there
is no evidence additional therapies can help. Notably, it has
dropped the term "potentially curative" – common in its analyst
calls in 2018 and 2019 – from descriptions of Zolgensma, instead
calling it a "one-time treatment."
    "People still have misconceptions about Zolgensma," Kutschke
told Reuters. "It is a treatment, not a cure."
    
    IN THE PIPELINE
    Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan spelled out the pricing
argument in a 2018 call: "Payers appreciate that when you
deliver a potentially curative therapy that takes cost out of
their healthcare system and enables people to live, hopefully, a
more normal life, they are willing to pay and they see the
value," he said.
    The multimillion-dollar pricing strategy is not unique. More
recently, the first hemophilia gene therapy approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration was priced by CSL Behring at $3.5
million; 26 more gene therapies are in late-stage development,
according to IQVIA.
    Drugmakers say the long-term benefits are worth it. CSL said
it is confident that its treatment can generate cost savings and
has offered partial refunds if patients need to resume
injections of blood-clotting proteins in the first four years
after the therapy. 
    Novartis offers payment by installments – although it said
no one in the U.S. has taken them. It also has plans linking
payment to how well a patient responds, but said U.S. refunds
under them have been rare.  
    The economics of treating the relatively small number of
patients make a high price tag imperative for manufacturers.
    "One of the arguments is you're saving all of these millions
of dollars down the line," said Stacie Dusetzina, professor of
health policy at Nashville's Vanderbilt University School of
Medicine.
    "But if you found out later on that oh, actually you have to
get most of those other treatments, I think the question is,
'was that price really a fair price to begin with?'"
    The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a
drug pricing research group, has said Zolgensma's maximum price
should be $900,000 – less than half its current cost. 
    The two other available SMA treatments are also not cheap.
    Biogen's Spinraza, injected into the spine, has a U.S. list
price of $800,000 in the first year followed by maintenance
doses at $400,000 a year. Roche's Evrysdi, an oral solution,
costs $100,000 to $340,000 per year depending on how much the
patient weighs. 
    Both Biogen and Roche said studies of their drugs as
treatments for patients who do not respond sufficiently to
Zolgensma have been encouraging so far. Biogen's Chief Medical
Officer Maha Radhakrishnan said a second drug could still add
value given the high cost of caring for severely disabled
patients.
    The fact that some children need treatment with other
expensive drugs after Zolgensma shows that the gene therapy
represents "poor value," said Steven Pearson, ICER president. 
    It's a headache for health insurers, who usually cover the
full cost of Zolgensma upfront: It's not yet clear how to manage
a payment plan over time, and that would require more real-world
data on how patients respond, said Sree Chaguturu, chief medical
officer at CVS Health, which owns health insurer Aetna.
    "How long do you actually need to monitor and track those
patients?" he said, noting that Americans commonly move between
different insurance plans.
    
    "DOING AMAZING"
    Many parents of children with SMA say Zolgensma is worth it.
    Amanda Cook, a 32-year-old bookkeeper in Lebanon, Virginia,
already knew when she gave birth to her son Weston in 2021 that
he was diagnosed with SMA: It had led to the death of his older
brother, Jackson, at 7 months.
    Weston had a flaw in the gene that produces a protein
critical to the function of cells that move muscles. The lack of
that protein, known as SMN (survival motor neuron), results in
SMA, which affects fewer than 300 babies a year in the United
States.
    But he had Zolgensma at 11 days old and "is ahead of
everything, honestly," Cook said. 
    All therapies have been stopped and he is "doing amazing as
a true 2-year old."
    The treatment works best when infused as soon as possible
after birth – some patients can begin to suffer from
degeneration before birth – and Ben Kutschke was a relative
latecomer. 
    His parents saw him having problems when he was about a
month old. Formula spilled from the corners of his mouth. He
couldn't hold a pacifier; his doctor suggested they try
different sizes but it became clear his condition was serious
when Elizabeth heard liquid slipping down his windpipe.
    Ben was found, like about 60% of cases, to have the most
severe form of SMA which often leads to paralysis and death
before age two. 
    "The earlier and better preserved the nerves are, the more
likely you are to have success," said Dr. Jerry Mendell,
director of the gene therapy center at Nationwide Children's
Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and principal investigator in the
Zolgensma trials.
    Zolgensma is becoming available to younger babies across the
U.S.: Most states screen newborns for it, and health insurers
typically cover Zolgensma for children with the most severe
form.
    
    ANTIBODIES
    But even after diagnosis, not all children are immediate
candidates.
    Zolgensma delivers the gene through a modified virus. Ben
had already been exposed to the virus in nature and had
developed antibodies, which would neutralize the replacement
genes in his body.
    Dr. Russell Butterfield, pediatric neurologist, University
of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital,
said it's "not all that rare" for babies to have antibodies to
the vector. He put the incidence at 15% to 20%.
    Babies can also be ineligible due to issues such as liver
problems – Zolgensma's label warns it can cause these. Last
year, two children in Russia and Kazakhstan died of acute liver
failure several weeks after receiving it.
    Ben was originally treated with Evrysdi, which aims to boost
SMN levels directly. It took months for his antibody levels to
fall to the point he could start Zolgensma.
    "When they did say the antibodies were down, oh I cried on
that phone call," Kutschke said.
    When he finally received Zolgensma, Ben's hand movements
became smoother and he was able to lift his head, "but then
after that big rocket forward in progress, it seemed to just
stall out," his mother said. 
    The body develops antibodies to the virus used, so each
therapy using it can only be administered once. Doctors
recommended a third treatment, Biogen's Spinraza.
    
    "REAL LIFE"
    The most recent Novartis data, updated in March, shows this
was not unusual. Its study found that 24 of 81 children given
Zolgensma as of May 2022 had been subsequently treated with
other SMA drugs. Novartis declined to provide details on them.
    "There are a whole lot of things that happen in real life
circumstances" to affect the utility of treatment with
Zolgensma, Mendell said. For less responsive patients, Mendell
said it is reasonable to use other treatments.
    But it can be difficult to get insurance coverage after
Zolgensma. Some health plans explicitly exclude add-on therapies
if a child received it, according to policies posted on their
websites.
    Kutschke said her insurance company UMR, part of
UnitedHealth Group, balked at reimbursing another drug. A
spokesperson for UnitedHealth declined to comment.
    Kutschke said UMR reasoned that Ben "should be fine" after
getting Zolgensma – "Which is really heartbreaking because we
thought he would be too."
    It took nearly six months of paperwork and appeals –
supported by Ben's medical team – before payment for Spinraza
was approved. 
    Since then Ben, who now uses a wheelchair at age 2, began
talking a lot more. He was suddenly able to move his lower body,
his mother said.

 (Additional reporting by Eric Cox in Chicago; Edited by
Caroline Humer and Sara Ledwith)
 ((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: NOVARTIS GENETHERAPY/SMA (INSIGHT, PIX)

