INSIGHT-U.S. sanctions on Russian banks are the West's most potent economic threat

By Catherine Belton

In addition, Russian state banks curtailed their exposure to Western markets when the United States and EU imposed limited sanctions on VTB and Sberbank in retaliation for Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, which restricted their ability to raise debt.

Today, the proposed state bank sanctions would include a system of waivers, licenses and wind-down periods to ensure payments for dollar-denominated commodity contracts and debt payments could be made, the sanctions experts said.

(Reporting by Catherine Belton Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow Editing by Jonathan Boyle and Alistair Bell)

((Catherine.Belton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.