INSIGHT-State laws, rising threats have chilling effect on transgender care

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NOBLE

August 24, 2023

    By Daniel Trotta
       Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts healthcare center
that provides gender-affirming care says it has allocated
hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect its staff and
patients, amid a rise in threats and harassment against some
treatment facilities in the United States.
        The center, which asked not to be identified to avoid
attracting further aggression, said it raised $261,000 from five
grants to put a security system in place to deal with menacing
phone calls, harassment and the potential for more serious
threats. It is planning to spend $98,000 a year on security
going forward.
    "We could be caring for 2,000 patients or more, at the very
least, with that money," said the center's chief executive, who
requested anonymity to speak freely without compromising
security or attracting trolls.
    Massachusetts is not among the 20 states where legislatures
with Republican majorities have banned or restricted treatments
such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery for
transgender minors.
    But the political climate driving the legislation is having
a chilling impact beyond those 20 states and on patients older
than 18, according to more than a dozen care providers and
transgender advocates across the country.
    They described a rise in threats against several treatment
centers in different parts of the country, including harassing
and bigoted phone calls and online messages, as well as clinics
stretched thin in more welcoming states by an influx of patients
from jurisdictions where treatment is restricted.
    "You're having effects not just in states that have banned
gender-affirming care, but also in other states that are afraid
of protests," said Marci Bowers, president of the World
Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which
helps establish treatment standards for gender-affirming care.
    Several of the legislative bans have been blocked in court,
offering at least temporary protection for patients but also
fueling uncertainty about what remains permitted at any one
time, clinicians said.
    "It's confusing to physicians. It's confusing to patients
and their families," said Jesse Ehrenfeld, president of the
American Medical Association, which represents physicians and
medical students across the United States. "It's completely
inappropriate that you've got lawmakers inserting themselves
into medical decision-making." 
    In Florida, Senate Bill 254, enacted in May, banned
gender-affirming care for minors but also created less-noticed
barriers for adult care. One provision requires that only
physicians administer puberty blockers and hormones, instead of
the nurse practitioners and physician assistants who typically
provided such care.
    The law also requires the physician be present in the same
room as the patient, eliminating most virtual appointments.
    Seventy clinics, representing one-fourth of the 271
specializing in gender-affirming care in the 20 states that have
enacted restrictions, have closed since the bans began in 2021,
according to a July 25 research letter in the Journal of the
American Medical Association (JAMA).
    Some 43% of transgender adults have considered moving
because of anti-LGBTQ legislation in their state, according to a
survey by the liberal think tank Data for Progress. Another 8%
said they have already moved.
    For some transgender people, the combination of the
political discourse and social pressure feels overwhelming.
    "It really made us feel not welcome. We looked at it and
we're like, okay, there's a target on us," said Rylee Brock, a
30-year-old trans woman who moved to Champaign, Illinois, from
Omaha after the Nebraska legislature banned surgery for
transgender minors. "In Omaha, I couldn't be myself, except in
very safe spaces."
    Transgender youth may adopt a specific name and pronouns and
undergo psychological counseling as part of their transition.
The state laws largely intervene to stop gender-affirming
medical care around adolescence: treatments such as puberty
blockers, hormones and later, in rare cases, surgery.
        Medical consensus favors gender-affirming care as
essential and sometimes life-saving, after careful consideration
by multiple providers. The American Medical Association, the
Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics and many
other medical associations endorse it.
    Some parents and professionals have raised concerns that
youth are being rushed into treatment, while critics and
supporters alike say more research is needed.
    The state legislative response has been to ban such care for
minors, providing a rallying point for conservative politicians
and organizations.
        A number of them also oppose recognition of transgender
identity through bathroom bills and bans on student athletes
joining sports teams that do not align with their assigned sex
at birth.
    Gary Click, an Ohio representative who sponsored a
gender-affirming care ban that passed the Ohio House in June and
is now before the state senate, said he wants to protect minors
from the side effects of medical treatments, especially those
that they may later regret.
    He said extremists who threatened clinics were motivated for
their own reasons, unrelated to legislation like his. But he
also said gender-affirming medical treatments were extreme.
    "I am totally against extremism," Click said. "I think
extremism begets extremism. I'm trying to be that level-headed
person that comes in and says, 'Listen, let's look at the
science.'"
    
    EXTREMISM ON THE RISE
    The FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified
a rise in "domestic violent extremism" from individuals who have
easy access to guns and a list of perceived grievances related
to race and gender, in their annual threat assessment report to
Congress in June.
    The Massachusetts health center said one member of its team
was "doxxed" about six months ago by having a home address and
cellphone number published, which generated harassing calls and
online posts.
    Boston Children's Hospital said it endures "daily threats
and challenges," including from multiple callers opposed to its
Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) program, one of which
resulted in a federal indictment against a Massachusetts woman.
    "Boston Children's has been subjected to bomb threats,
protests, governmental inquiries, and direct threats to
individual clinicians," the hospital said in a statement to
Reuters. 
    Another Boston clinic, part of the renowned Fenway
Institute, received a threatening, expletive-laden telephone
call that resulted in federal charges against a Texas man.
    The FBI said it "takes all potential threats seriously" but
declined to address specific investigations. The Boston Police
Department and the Massachusetts State Police did not respond to
requests for comment.
    Colorado Children's Hospital said threats against other
children's hospitals providing gender care drove it to reduce
its online publicity about transgender service to protect staff.
    Colorado has not enacted restrictions on gender-affirming
care. But the hospital, which generally serves patients up to
the age of 22, said it has stopped providing surgery for adult
patients because of "unprecedented referrals for
gender-affirming care."
    The LGBTQ health advocacy group GLMA said clinics in states
such as Colorado, Illinois, New York, California have been
"absolutely inundated" since other states started banning care.
It did not provide specific figures on referrals.  
        San Francisco surgeon Thomas Satterwhite, who has been
doing gender transition surgery on minor and adult trans
patients for nine years, said his practice, Align Surgical
Associates, paused public comments on its social media accounts
because of a surge in bigoted comments around last November's
midterm elections.  
    Satterwhite said one out-of-state patient who recently came
to his clinic quizzed him about Align's security protocols and a
young medical professional whom he met at a conference and had
trained in gender care was now considering another field, he
said. That person declined to be interviewed.
        
  
    ADULTS AFFECTED, TOO
    The Florida law's mandate that "only a physician" may
administer treatments or prescriptions for adults, affected
clinics that rely largely on nurse practitioners and physician
assistants, providers said.
    Joseph Knoll, CEO of Spektrum Health, a nonprofit
specializing in care for LGBTQ patients, said his clinics in
Orlando and Melbourne have turned away more than 100 adults and
minors since the ban was enacted.
    Plume Health, a virtual gender-affirming care clinic that
operates in 45 states, said it responded to Florida's
restriction on virtual care with temporary "pop-up" in-person
clinics, staffed by physicians.
    The non-profit Orlando clinic 26Health clinic said it
stopped providing gender-affirming care after the law was
enacted for fear of losing their license and having to close
their doors to their nontransgender patients.
    "It is appalling, quite frankly, that we are targeting
individuals who are already vulnerable and marginalized," said
Syvonne Carter, chief executive of 26Health.

 (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Donna Bryson and
Suzanne Goldenberg)
Keywords: USA HEALTHCARE/TRANS (INSIGHT, PIX)

