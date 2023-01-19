INSIGHT-SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

By Liz Hampton

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB SLB.N has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations.

While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off.

For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter. That outpaced growth of 12% and 11% for its Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions, respectively, according to one of half a dozen documents viewed by Reuters.

"Trading with Russia is financing aggression, murder of civilians and destruction of peaceful cities," said a spokesperson for Ukraine's embassy in Washington, D.C. in response to a question about SLB's operations in Russia.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, an international organization that monitors corporate responses to human rights issues, has warned the firm risks being pulled into the war efforts with Russia's military mobilization.

SLB did not respond to requests for comment. Russia's Ministry of Energy and the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. did not respond to a request for comment.

In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, scores of western companies have shuttered or sold their operations there to avoid running afoul of sanctions or avoid the appearance of aiding Vladimir Putin's war. Others have suspended investment or operations, while some remain in Russia.

RUSSIA UNIT GROWS

By contrast, SLB added around 70 employees in Russia in late 2022, including personnel to its key accounts such as Gazprom and Rosneft, according to two sources familiar with the matter who cited this as a sign that its business there is not slowing down.

The Curacao-registered company is a major foreign employer in Russia with some 10,000 employees, or around 10% of its global workforce, spread across Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan, where it has also posted sales increases.

SLB's regional unit that includes Russia saw revenue grow by 45% between the first and third quarters of 2022, while a similar unit at Halliburton experienced a 6% decline, according to regulatory filings.

Weatherford, a smaller competitor remains, but its participation in the industry is diminishing as it has terminated some existing contracts that SLB has been able to pick up, a source working in Russia told Reuters. Reuters was unable to determine how many contracts SLB has gained.

SLB is also in line to be the exclusive provider of directional drilling for a major Russian gas project, a source said.

Russia's output has defied predictions of a steep decline, and for January through November of last year rose by 2.2% from year-ago levels, averaging 10.91 million bpd of oil and gas condensate production, Reuters reported last year, citing Russian media. Countries like India, China and Pakistan are buying Russian oil at steep discounts, while production at the Sakhalin-1 project, which was operated by Exxon Mobil Corp before it exited after the Ukraine invasion, is nearing a return to full capacity.

The company continued to work there in 2014 after the U.S. slapped sanctions on Rosneft, a partner in the project.

In 2021, SLB paid $1.4 million for violations of Ukraine-related sanctions by its subsidiary Cameron International Corp for providing services to Russian energy firm Gazprom-Neft Shelf.

SLB gets revenue kick from Russiahttps://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-RUSSIA/OIL/zgvobmlxzpd/

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Anna Driver and Gary McWilliams)

