INSIGHT-Signs of farm 'revolution' in India as coronavirus prompts change

For more than two decades, Indian farmer Ravindra Kajal cultivated rice the way his forefathers had - every June he flooded his fields with water before hiring an army of farmhands to plant paddy seedlings.

    But a scarcity of workers this year because of the
coronavirus forced Kajal to change. He irrigated the field just
enough to moisten the soil and leased a drilling machine to
directly sow seeds on his 9-acre (3.6-hectare) plot.
    "Since I was more than comfortable with the tried-and-tested
way of growing rice, I opted for the new method with some
trepidation," said Kajal, 46, looking over his field, green with
rice saplings, in the Raipur Jattan village in Haryana state.
    "But I've already saved around 7,500 rupees ($100) per acre
because I hardly spent on water and workers this year," he said.
    India is the world's biggest exporter of rice and the
world's second-biggest producer after China. Across the
country's grain bowl states of Haryana and neighbouring Punjab,
thousands of farmers like Kajal have been forced by the
coronavirus to mechanise planting.
    They are still wary of the technology and overturning the
time-honoured use of manual labour.
    But Kahan Singh Pannu, Punjab's agriculture secretary, is
convinced a historic change is underway that could dramatically
increase India's rice output, which in turn could impact world
markets.
    "It is no less than a revolution in Indian agriculture," he
told Reuters.
    Government officials say the so-called direct seeding of
rice (DSR) method could increase yields by about one-third and
slash costs on workers and water.
    The DSR machines allow farmers to grow more than 30 saplings
per square metre against the usual 15 to 18 seedlings, said
Naresh Gulati, a state government farm official in Punjab.
    Punjab is the home of the 1960s Green Revolution that led to
a spike in crop yields. This year, farmers there have used seed
drilling machines to sow rice on more than half a million
hectares, a big increase compared with less than 50,000 hectares
in 2019, growers and government officials said.
    Pannu expects DSR use to jump again next year.
    "More and more farmers are using the DSR technology which
seems to be so promising that the entire 2.7 million hectares of
Punjab's rice area could come under it next year, which will be
a watershed for India's rice production," he said.
    Avinash Kishore, a research fellow at the Washington-based
International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), said if
this year's crop was good, DSR would be the way forward.
    "The scale of this year's shift to the DSR is a momentous
change in rice cultivation in India," he said.
    Sudhanshu Singh, a senior agronomist at the International
Rice Research Institute in the Philippines, said the shift to
DSR was "one of the rare positive fallouts from COVID."
    
    NO MIGRANT LABOUR
    None of the world's major rice exporting nations - India,
Vietnam and Thailand - makes significant use of seeding
machines.
    They have come into play in a big way in India this year
because hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers from Bihar
and Jharkhand states in the east did not arrive in the northern
grain belt for the 2020 planting season due to the coronavirus
lockdown.
    That pushed up the price of local workers and made it more
economical for farmers to lease rice planting machines rather
than pay for hired help, said Jaskaran Singh Mahal, a director
at the Punjab Agricultural University.
    Farm wages have gone up by 1,500 rupees an acre to about
4,500 rupees this year, and growers need around half a dozen
workers to transplant rice paddy on a one acre plot.
    In comparison, farmers can hire planting machines for 5,000
to 6,000 rupees per acre, which can cover 25 to 30 acres in a
day, rice growers said.
    "Other than helping us save on major overheads such as water
and labour, DSR is swift, unlike the old method which was
tedious and time-consuming," said Devinder Singh Gill, a farmer
in Punjab's Moga district, well known for its aromatic basmati
rice.
    The conventional method requires farmers to sow seeds in
nurseries and then wait for 20 to 30 days before manually
transplanting the seedlings into plantation fields that are
ankle-deep in water.
    Seeding machines allow farmers to bypass the nursery stage
and plant straight into fields.
    Water conservation is another key attribute of DSR, which is
crucial in a mostly dry, monsoon dependent country like India.
    Under the conventional method, 3,000 to 5,000 litres of
water is used in India to produce 1 kg of rice - the most
water-thirsty crop - and DSR allows growers to cut water use by
at least 50% to 60%, farmers and government officials said.
    The main challenge for farmers using direct seeding machines
is managing weeds, which require the spraying of herbicides
through the season.
    Still, even factoring in the extra costs of these
applications, the overall cost of cultivation is substantially
lower under DSR, said Kajal, the farmer in Haryana.
    Another drawback will be that if the method is adopted
across the farm belt, there will be huge unemployment in the
eastern states next year.
    But farmers say they will wait to see the harvest in October
before deciding whether to stick with the technology next year.
    "The new technology leads to a lot of saving on account of
water and labour, but the real test lies in productivity and
farmers will not be fully convinced unless they see some rise in
their yields," said Ashok Singh, a rice farmer.
