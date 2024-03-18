News & Insights

INSIGHT-Shock and confusion as Turkey seizes earthquake survivors' homes

March 18, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Ceyda Caglayan and Burcu  Karakas
       SAMANDAG, Turkey, March 18 (Reuters) - Habip Yapar felt
lucky that his home in southern Turkey withstood last year's
devastating earthquake. Then a text message appeared on his
phone in October telling him the government was taking ownership
of the apartment. 
    The message sent to Yapar, 61, declared that the deeds for
his property in Hatay province were being transferred to the
Treasury under an amendment to an urban planning law set to
affect thousands of earthquake survivors.
    Urbanisation Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki said in early February
the government needed new powers established in the amendment to
speed up the redevelopment of neighbourhoods in towns severely
damaged by the earthquake, which flattened a swathe of the
country's southeast on Feb. 6, 2023.
    Hatay, the southernmost region of mainland Turkey, bordering
Syria, suffered the most damage in the deadliest tremor in the
country's modern history. Since then, reconstruction has fallen
behind ambitious deadlines set by President Tayyip Erdogan.
    According to the regulation, which was passed in November,
the seizures were to create "reserve building areas," a
temporary measure to expedite reconstruction. Those affected
would be entitled to a property after paying towards the
construction costs, it said, without providing details of the
financial burden.
    While earthquake insurance is compulsory in Turkey, the rule
is not always enforced and insurance often covers only a
fraction of the costs of rebuilding or buying new property. 
    Interviews with nearly two dozen residents, lawyers and
local officials show that thousands of homeowners were
blindsided by the seizure plans, with many learning on social
media their properties would be affected. 
    Like Yapar, dozens in his coastal home town of Samandag
received text messages even before the amendment was passed in
November.
    Five months later, the government has yet to inform affected
people about how much they will pay, what happens if they are
unable to, any compensation they might be entitled to, and
exactly when and for how long their titles will be in the
government's possession, the people Reuters spoke to said. 
    "It's like going to a restaurant where they bring you a
dish, but you don't know the price. You have to pay whatever the
bill is,"  said Ecevit Alkan, chairman of the Environment and
Urban Law Commission at Hatay Bar Association.
    Reuters spoke to four homeowners and two lawyers in the
Hatay districts of Samandag, Defne and Antakya who have filed
lawsuits with the Hatay administrative court to block the
orders.
    The urbanisation ministry and Erdogan's office did not
respond to questions from Reuters. Several opposition parties
have submitted parliamentary questions requesting more
information from the ministry about the new law but they remain
unanswered.
    Yapar lives with his wife and adult son and daughter in a
temporary tent shelter. At least 215,000 Hatay survivors are
living in container camps or tents.
    The retired civil engineer had been saving money to repair
his two-storey home. With ownership now being transferred to the
government, he cannot start work. The house is scheduled for
demolition.
        Yapar, among those who filed a lawsuit, denied the
building was beyond repair.
    "We can rebuild our houses ourselves, and we do not want a
cent from the state." 
  
    HOMELESS IN HATAY
    Just over a year since the devastating earthquake killed
more than 53,000 people in Turkey, hundreds of thousands of
survivors remain in temporary homes such as containers and
tents. 
    Most of the affected owners have been living with
acquaintances or in temporary shipping containers since the
earthquake flattened or damaged their apartments and have not
been told when the new buildings will be ready, residents and
lawyers said.    
    Others have been made homeless by the seizure notices.    
Hatice Altinoz said she and her adult son Ahmet had to move from
their damaged apartment in Hatay's Antakya because the building
is in a reserve area largely cleared for reconstruction. 
    "Authorities did not provide us a container to stay in
because our building had not collapsed, so I moved to my
daughter's container house," Altinoz said.
    Antakya residents Omer and Dilay Dolar, said they learned on
social media that their five properties were in a designated
area, where few buildings are standing. 
    "My family and I worked so hard to own these assets," said
Dilay Dolar, 57, an entrepreneur. "But now it is unclear what
the future will hold."
    Hatay's federal government-run governor's office said on its
website in February nearly 44,000 homes will replace transferred
property. It did not give figures on how many people's property
will be seized in the process and did not respond to questions
from Reuters. 
    In total, Erdogan has promised 254,000 new homes for the
province, but so far construction has been completed on less
than 7,300 of those, data from the governor's office shows. Last
year an official told Reuters limits on funds and rising prices
were to blame for the delays. 
    The bar association's Alkan said nearly 50,000 people will
be affected by the property seizures, based on the population in
neighbourhoods designated as reserve areas in the province. 
    In Samandag, Mayor Refik Eryilmaz said he welcomed the
government's plan for a modern bazaar and new housing in the
declared reserve areas.
    But, he said, it was wrong for the government to send text
messages to his town's property owners without explaining the
project or the legal and financial arrangements. 
    "The government authorities have failed to provide a
satisfactory explanation to the public, which is problematic,"
Eryilmaz, from main opposition party CHP, said in an interview. 
        Some residents see politics at play. Hatay is an
opposition-run district where Erdogan is keen to make inroads in
local elections on March 31. 
    A speech he gave in the province to mark the first
anniversary of the quake was widely interpreted as a veiled
message that reconstruction aid would flow more smoothly with a
ruling party administration. 
    Erdogan later emphasized that reconstruction efforts did not
differentiate between government supporters and opponents. 
    
    LAW SUITS
    With information scarce, the home owners and lawyers who
spoke to Reuters were mistrustful and feared the state could
keep property if owners are not able to pay.
    The new amendment to the Law on the Transformation of Areas
under Disaster Risk granted the ministry's Urban Transformation
Directorate wide authority to designate private properties as
reserve building areas without first getting consent from
owners. 
    Orhan Ozen, a lawyer in Samandag, said the law violates
property rights and does not specify how owners will be
protected after their properties are handed over to the
Treasury, despite promises of a smooth rebuilding process. 
    So far, the Urban Transformation Directorate has declared
more than 200 hectares of land as reserve areas in Hatay
province, official data shows. 
    Ozen, who filed lawsuits for stays on two parcels of land in
Samandag, said the designation covered the most valuable
properties in town. 
    "The balance between the public interest and the citizens is
being ignored," Ozen said, adding that the lack of detail in the
law has sown uncertainty, including what will happen to a new
property if the owner dies before paying it off. 
    In one plea seen by Reuters, the urbanisation ministry said
the request for a stay should be dismissed on grounds that
plaintiffs only have rights over individual properties, not the
broader area designated by the ministerial decision.
    Samandag's central bazaar is among around 1.6 hectares in
the district seized for renovation under the plans. Ali Tas, who
runs a toy shop in the bazaar, said he was willing to work in a
container for a while if the bazaar ultimately looks good. 
    But Hasan Fehmi Cilli, a 56-year old doctor, said neither he
or his neighbours whose offices and shops are operating in the
bazaar but are slated for redevelopment had given their consent.
He was among those who have filed a lawsuit.
    "There are lots of uncertainties. Will the state provide us
a property in the same location, on the same plot, and of the
same size?" Fehmi Cilli said, visibly angry.

