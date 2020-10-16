Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.48, the dividend yield is 3.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSI was $20.48, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.83 and a 30.03% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

