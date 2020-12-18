Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.692 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.42, the dividend yield is 12.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSI was $21.42, representing a -6.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.83 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INSI Dividend History page.

