Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -71.1% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSI was $20.33, representing a -7.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.99 and a 14.41% increase over the 52 week low of $17.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.