Insight Partners Affiliate Sells Its Remaining Stake in Coursera -- Here's What It Means for Investors

Key Points

Insight Holdings Group, LLC -- one of several entities within the Insight Partners family of funds, which collectively hold a 10% or greater stake in Coursera -- sold all 78,628 of its indirectly held shares in Coursera common stock on May 18, 2026, for approximately $447,000.

After the sale, Insight Holdings Group has zero direct or indirect holdings in Coursera, and no options outstanding.

The same day as the sale, Coursera announced a $500 million share repurchase program -- a notable contrast between one major institutional seller reducing exposure and the company's own board expressing confidence in its long-term value.

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Insight Holdings Group, LLC, one of several affiliated entities within the Insight Partners family of funds -- which collectively carry a 10% owner designation for Coursera (NYSE:COUR) -- reported the indirect sale of 78,628 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $447,000 on May 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 78,628 Shares sold (indirect) 78,628 Transaction value $447,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($5.69); post-transaction value is $0.00 as of May 18, 2026, since all shares were disposed of.

Key questions

What proportion of Insight Holdings Group, LLC’s Coursera position was affected by this transaction?

The sale represented 100% of the reporting entity's indirect holdings in Coursera common stock -- both its indirect position and total reported position were reduced to zero as of May 18, 2026.

The sale represented 100% of the reporting entity's indirect holdings in Coursera common stock -- both its indirect position and total reported position were reduced to zero as of May 18, 2026. Did the transaction involve direct or indirect ownership, and what does this imply?

All 78,628 shares were held and sold via indirect ownership. There were no direct holdings before or after the transaction, meaning the entity's exposure was held through affiliated funds or vehicles rather than through a personal or direct account.

All 78,628 shares were held and sold via indirect ownership. There were no direct holdings before or after the transaction, meaning the entity's exposure was held through affiliated funds or vehicles rather than through a personal or direct account. How does the transaction value relate to Coursera’s trading price at the time?

Shares were sold at approximately $5.69 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately $447,000.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $773.9 million Net income (TTM) -$63.7 million 1-year price change* -37.2%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Coursera, Inc. is a global online learning platform -- originally launched in 2012 -- that partners with universities and industry leaders to deliver accessible education at scale. As of May 2026, Coursera completed its merger with Udemy, Inc., creating a combined platform serving approximately 290 million learners worldwide.

Offers online courses, professional certificates, degree programs, and enterprise workforce training across disciplines, including data science, business, computer science, and health.

Serves individual learners, higher education institutions, and enterprise clients; generates revenue through course enrollments, certification fees, institutional partnerships, and subscription offerings.

What this transaction means for investors

Given the timing of Insight Partners’ sale, this is an interesting transaction. On the surface, seeing an Insight Partners affiliate quietly sell off its entire remaining position is the kind of thing that can make investors nervous. But this is less a vote of no-confidence and more likely a routine portfolio exit by a venture-stage investor that has been unwinding a long-held position over time.

Insight Partners is a technology-focused venture and private equity firm, and Coursera has been in its portfolio since before the company's IPO. Importantly, this filing covers only one entity within the broader Insight Partners family -- Insight Holdings Group, LLC -- which held just 78,628 shares before the sale. Other Insight-affiliated funds continue to hold tens of millions of Coursera shares, as reflected in a separate Form 4 filed the same day. So while this particular entity has fully exited its position, Insight Partners as a whole remains a substantial Coursera shareholder.

What may be more meaningful to long-term investors is what's happening at the company itself. Coursera just completed its merger with Udemy in May 2026, uniting two of the world's largest online learning platforms into a single organization serving roughly 290 million learners and 18,000 enterprise customers. The same day as this filing, Coursera's board announced a $500 million share repurchase program -- a meaningful signal of leadership's confidence in the company's balance sheet and future cash generation. On the financial front, Coursera reported Q1 2026 revenue of approximately $196 million, up 9% year over year, including its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the Consumer segment. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $805 to $815 million. The Udemy integration brings meaningful scale, though investors will want to watch how smoothly the combined business executes going forward.

For investors, the key takeaway is that this sale reflects one fund exiting a legacy position, not a broader signal that Insight Partners has lost faith in Coursera. Other Insight-affiliated entities continued to hold approximately 28.4 million Coursera shares as reported in a separate filing -- a significant remaining stake by any measure. With the Udemy merger now complete and a $500 million buyback authorized, the more interesting story is how the combined company will perform from here.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.