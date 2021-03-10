US Markets

INSIGHT-Opportunity from crisis: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

With its striking facade, Palazzo delle Poste in the heart of Milan is one of the more elegant office spaces in Europe, hosting the likes of JPMorgan and Italy's first ever Starbucks outlet.

    By Tom Arnold and Saikat Chatterjee
    Having lain empty for part of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic
sent office workers home, the early 20th-century building was
sold this month to a group of private investors coordinated by
Italy's Mediobanca for 246.7 million euros ($293.3 million), 27
million euros above the original asking price.
    The 2.8% capitalisation rate - the return the property is
expected to generate - was a record for office real estate in
Milan.
    Following a year in which remote working and social
distancing have become well entrenched, leaving city-centre
offices, retail and hospitality venues deserted, the richness of
the deal may seem counterintuitive. 
    But market participants say it illustrates a confidence
among investors that the top end of office real estate will
withstand the coronavirus shock - even as questions hang over
the viability of shabbier and less well-located spaces.
    "Direct investments in prestigious income properties
represent an opportunity in terms of diversification and return,
as demonstrated by the growing interest of our
ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Angelo Vigano, head of
Mediobanca Private Banking.
    Many investors are betting real estate returns will outstrip
equities and bonds as the world emerges from its pandemic funk. 
    At a time when almost $14 trillion of global bonds pay
sub-zero yields, global real estate offers annual yields based
on current prices of 3-4%, according to JPMorgan and Refinitiv
data. 
    That compares to 1.6% on U.S. government bonds and minus
0.3% on German debt, or dividend yields of around 1.6% on U.S.
equities.   

    Property is also considered a good hedge against inflation,
which is expected to rise in the coming years thanks to
two-pronged stimulus campaigns by governments and central banks.
    Inflation is "a slow-burning fire hanging over financial
assets, but it's a tailwind for real assets such as real
estate", said Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge
Investments, which bought Britain-based real estate fund manager
Benson Elliott last October.
    "At the moment, these are very disrupted markets - which
gives you a good entry spot," he added. 
    After a tough start to 2020, global real estate investments
in the October to December period rose 65% from the previous
quarter to $267 billion, cushioning the year's overall 28%
decline, Jones Lang LaSalle said.
    Data from industry specialist Global SWF shows public
pension funds' property investments hit a 2-1/2 year high in
December.       
    The disruption linked to the pandemic means opportunities in
ageing offices that can be spruced up, beat-up retail parks that
can be redeveloped, and warehouses springing up to cater to the
e-commerce explosion. 
    Blackstone, the seller of Palazzo delle Poste and owner of
$368 billion in property assets worldwide, recognises that
post-pandemic working and shopping could be radically different.
    "Our focus is on creating the highest quality assets, based
on what tenants will want tomorrow," said James Seppala,
Blackstone's head of European real estate. 
    "Particularly in response to the pandemic, employee safety
and wellbeing is at the forefront of tenants' minds."
    
    SMALLER FOOTPRINTS
    The challenge of finding the right investment is
considerable. Many big city-centre employers such as HSBC and
Standard Chartered plan to cut their office footprint by up to
40%. [nL8N2KU4HR]
    Citi analysts predict the value of office properties across
Europe could plunge by 25%-40% over three years, and advises
clients to ditch shares in companies providing office space. 
    South Africa's Nedgroup Investments has already shed listed
exposure to offices in Paris, Sydney and especially New York.
    But many investors interviewed by Reuters continue to home
in on prime offices. Tenants will likely take a "hybrid
approach", with home-working and offices complementing each
other, said Paul Kennedy, JPMorgan Asset Management's head of
strategy and portfolio manager for real estate in Europe.
    "These trends should protect 'core' buildings at the expense
of more marginal assets," Kennedy added.
    Despite Brexit, central London office income beats most
European cities; at 4%, it is well above Frankfurt's 2.8%, says
M&G Real Estate's head of strategy Jose Pellicer.
    Consultants Knight Frank predict London offices should draw
investment of over 10 billion pounds this year, versus 7.8
billion in 2020.
    
    
    FROM CRISIS TO OPPORTUNITY
    Even more change is afoot outside the office sector, with
some buildings being repurposed away from struggling industries
such as retail and into more buoyant areas such as logistics and
residential. 
    Creative repurposing has morphed more than 200 U.S. shopping
malls into warehouses, hospitals and even colleges.
    In Europe, e-commerce giant Amazon last year purchased a
retail park and a Toys R Us outlet in London to turn them into
logistics and distribution centres.
    Retailer Marks & Spencer is proposing a potential
redevelopment of one of its biggest stores in London, a plan
that may encompass new office space.
    Whether repurposed or custom-built, warehouses and
apartments - "beds and sheds" in industry jargon - are clear
pandemic winners. A record 39 billion euros flowed into European
logistics last year, up 5% on 2019, Savills data shows.
    Logistics giant Panattoni says it is inundated by calls from
investors previously focused on offices but now lured by the
prospect of long-term leases and yields of up to 5%. 
    "Many investors came to the conclusion that the traditional
15% allocation to logistics cannot continue" when questions hung
over the future of office, retail and hospitality, said
Panattoni's European head of capital markets Artur Mokrzycki. 
    A quarter of British retail space, hollowed out by
e-shopping, could be vacant by the end of this decade, real
estate agent Savills estimates, up from 12.6% now. 
    West Orchards, a mall in the British city of Coventry,
exemplifies the distress. Its leasehold, valued at $339.6
million in 2007, according to PitchBook data, was sold by
auction last month for 4.9 million pounds ($6.8 million). 
    The seller, RDI REIT, plans to shed retail properties to
focus on the industrial and offices segments. 
($1 = 0.8412 euros)
($1 = 0.7215 pounds)

