Insight Molecular Diagnostics (IMDX) Price Target Increased by 29.23% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Insight Molecular Diagnostics (NasdaqCM:IMDX) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 29.23% from the prior estimate of $5.53 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.51% from the latest reported closing price of $7.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Molecular Diagnostics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMDX is 0.59%, an increase of 12.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 16,283K shares. The put/call ratio of IMDX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 11,410K shares representing 39.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,823K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 947K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 98.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 11.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 64.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 146.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 198K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDX by 33.07% over the last quarter.

