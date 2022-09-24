US Markets

INSIGHT-Inflation, spending cuts undermine Biden's hunger policy

       CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Grace Melt made her first
visit to the Nourishing Hope food pantry on Chicago's North Side
in August. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she used food
stamps issued by the federal government to buy groceries while
out of work for a knee injury.
    But this summer, the food stamps couldn't keep up with the
grocery store's rising prices, sending her in search of a food
donation for the first time.
    "It's definitely not enough. It never lasts 'til the end of
the month," she said of the food stamp benefits. "And now
they've increased prices... So now you have to resort to coming
here to a food pantry, to fill in."
    Rising hunger is a problem for U.S. President Joe Biden as
he gears up to host the first White House Conference on Hunger,
Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years and pledges to
eliminate hunger in the United States by 2030. Voters may punish
his Democratic Party for inflation in November's mid-term
elections in a year the economy has been top of mind for voters,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.[nL1N3062KF]  
    The Biden administration increased funding for food stamps
nearly a year ago, but at the same time has purchased about half
as much food as the Trump administration did in 2020, for food
banks, schools and indigenous reservations, according to data
obtained from a U.S. Agriculture Department(USDA) source.
    Escalating food prices are eroding the reach of food stamps,
which average around $231 per person per month in 2022,
according to USDA data, sending more people to food banks, that
are in turn receiving less food from the government.
    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home climbed to
13.5% year-over-year in August, the largest 12-month increase
since 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food
prices have been near record highs globally since Russia's
invasion of major grains producer Ukraine. 
    Hunger rates this summer also rose to levels not seen since
early in the pandemic when lockdowns threw supply chains into
chaos. 
    "This is a problem that started to get better in 2021 and
then rapidly got worse," said Vince Hall, Chief Government
Relations Officer for Feeding America, the nation's largest
network of food banks. "Most of America's food banks are seeing
the lines grow with each passing week."
    Some advocates argued for spending more on food stamps or
cash distribution, which give people more choice than food
handouts and also benefit local businesses. A Trump
administration food box program was criticized as inefficient
and ended by the Biden administration, which also put cash in
families' pockets through expanded child tax credit payments
until they expired last December. [nL1N2T23C4]
    Food insufficiency for families with children climbed to
16.21% by July 11, when nearly 1 in 6 families reported
sometimes or often not having enough to eat, according to the
U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the highest since
December 2020. Hunger among children had fallen to a
pandemic-low of 9.49% in August 2021, due in part to the child
tax credit payments, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.    
    'WE JUST MAKE DO'
    Hunger eased in 2021 after both the Trump and Biden
administrations distributed pandemic-benefit payments for
families to purchase groceries, delivered billions of pounds of
emergency food boxes and sent out monthly child tax credit
payments. [L1N2QG1LZ]
    But as pandemic restrictions eased, so did the appetite for
congress and some states to fund hunger prevention efforts. 
    In fiscal year 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
spent $8.38 billion on nearly 4.29 billion pounds of food bound
for food pantries, schools and indigenous reservations. But food
spending dropped steadily by nearly 42% from 2020 to 2022,
poised to reach $3.49 billion, the lowest since 2018. The agency
bought just 2.43 billion pounds of food in the last year,
according to the data acquired by Reuters.    
    The USDA endeavored to offset the fall in outright food
purchases with additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance
(SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, adding nearly $31
billion from 2020 to 2022. But that additional aid has been
limited by higher food costs, states letting emergency pandemic
declarations expire and strict criteria on who qualifies. 
    James Carvelli, who works in construction, said the
Nourishing Hope food pantry keeps him fed when work is slow. He
doesn't qualify for food stamps, and has noticed when the pantry
runs low on some items.
    "We just make do – They've got what they got, and I
appreciate it," he said. 
    The USDA recently announced it will purchase an additional
$943 million in food through 2024, using Commodity Credit
Corporation funds, normally set aside for loans and payments to
U.S. farmers to offset disasters or low commodity prices. The
added funds still leave the USDA poised to spend less on food in
the coming years than in 2020 and 2021, despite ongoing need.
    Asked to comment, the Agriculture Department pointed to a
drastic cut in pandemic funding authorized by Congress that
limited the agency's spending power for food banks and schools,
many of which have canceled summer meal programs.
    Hall, of Feeding America, lamented the cutting of some
additional food assistance measures from the $430 billion
Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August, including
investment in child nutrition and a permanent summer EBT
program, a benefit designed to fill the gap when school meals
are not available.
    "There were things in earlier versions of this bill... that
were extraordinarily important priorities for fighting hunger,
that unfortunately were not in the final version," he said. 
    SLIM PICKINGS 
    This year, the USDA is on track to buy just over half the
food it purchased during the height of the pandemic, while
donations from grocery stores and food distributors have waned
as businesses tighten supply chains and minimize waste.
    The Greater Chicago Food Depository, one of the nation's
largest distributors of food to local food pantries, expects
this year to get just over a third of the food it received from
the USDA during the 2021 fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021).
    While food supplies shrink, inflation is pushing more
Americans toward food pantries for the first time. Chicago-area
food pantries saw an 18% increase in visitors in July, versus a
year earlier, according to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
    In October of 2021, the USDA increased food stamp allotments
by updating the Thrifty Food Plan, the agency's measure of a
basket of household grocery items. Food stamp benefits for
fiscal year 2022 are on track to reach $114.9 billion, down
slightly from 2021 but 36.87% more than in 2020. Food stamps
made up less than 2% of U.S. government spending in 2022,
according to U.S. Treasury data.
    But 18 states that have ended emergency declarations have
seen a reduction in SNAP monthly allocation per person,
effectively forgoing the additional food stamp funding, 
according to a Reuters analysis of USDA data.
    In August 2022, the agency announced a cost-of-living
adjustment beginning Oct. 1, increasing maximum monthly SNAP
allotments for a family of four from $835 to $939 a month. 
    But many who visit food pantries still work or are on social
security, disqualifying them from food stamps, like Michael
Sukowski, a retired college administration employee whose SNAP
benefits were cut due to a monthly pension he receives from the
state.
    "Social security and a small pension of $153 a month. It
doesn't go very far," he said. "Half of that goes to paying my
rent. Then there's utilities."
    Nourishing Hope food pantry, which has seen a 40% increase
in visitors this year, and other food pantries are now
purchasing more food at higher costs. That's led to inconsistent
supplies of staples such as bread, meat and cheese.
    "The pickings were slim, so to speak. But I'm grateful I got
some stuff," said Melt as she packed her food items into a
pushcart, preparing for a bus ride home.
    "Sometimes you have to come to a place like this. Sometimes
you have nothing," she said.
 (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Caroline
Stauffer and Claudia Parsons)
Keywords: USA HUNGER/ (PIX, TV)

