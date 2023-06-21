News & Insights

INSIGHT-In Africa, France targets Russian and Wagner disinformation

Credit: REUTERS/IGOR RUSSAK

June 21, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

      Unit at French foreign ministry maps disinformation
    

      Part of strategy to counter 'neo-colonial' image
    

      Russia and Wagner private army increasingly influential
    

      French unit says it has tracked 100 Russia- or
Wagner-linked
networks
    

  
    By John Irish, Elizabeth Pineau and Bate Felix
       PARIS/DAKAR, June 21 (Reuters) - After armed men killed
nine Chinese nationals at a gold mine in Central African
Republic in March, a video circulated on the internet saying
France had secretly ordered the attack and planned to discredit
Russian mercenary group Wagner in the country.
    In the video, a Central African Republic rebel fighter says
"the French want to drive Wagner out of Africa".
    The clip rang alarm bells in Paris at a media monitoring
unit within the foreign ministry created last year as part of a
broad diplomatic strategy to revive ties in France's former
African colonies after years of waning influence.
    The foreign ministry said the unit quickly traced the video
to a cluster of Facebook and Twitter accounts with links to
Russian disinformation, including from Wagner - an outfit close
to the Kremlin that has troops in Ukraine and has fought on the
side of several governments in Africa.
    The video was an example of a growing Russian influence
campaign that amplifies criticisms of France and presents Moscow
as an ally in Central and West Africa, two diplomats at France's
foreign ministry said. The ministry denied any French role in
the mine attack.
    Wagner, the Kremlin and the government of Central African
Republic did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
The perpetrators of the attack have not been caught and Reuters
was not able to determine who was behind it.
    Russian propaganda has found fertile ground in Africa among
grievances over France's decades-old track record of military
intervention and heavy-handed diplomacy, officials said.
    Reuters spoke to more than a dozen French officials who
described France's increasingly urgent efforts to counter
Moscow's influence, which Paris believes undermines a long-term
diplomatic effort aimed at overcoming the past and how it is
perceived in Africa.
    Operating from the ornate 19th century halls of the foreign
ministry in the Quai D'Orsay in Paris, a team of 20 diplomats,
ex-journalists, data analysts and media watchers typed away at
their computers with televisions in the background when Reuters
visited the unit in April.
    In coordination with the French state's service for
Vigilance and Protection against Foreign Digital Interference
(Viginum), the unit has mapped about 100 Russian- or
Wagner-linked accounts putting out anti-French content,
according to the two diplomats, who are involved in the
initiative and requested anonymity to speak freely. Reuters was
not able to independently confirm details of the accounts.
    French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told parliament
this month that anti-French sentiment in Africa could partly be
blamed on "hostile actors, coming notably from Russia".
    Russia and Wagner have a track record of media manipulation
and disinformation, which Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has
admitted to. The European Union sanctioned Wagner in February
for alleged rights abuses and spreading disinformation,
including in Africa.
    However, not all anti-French feeling in Africa can be blamed
on Moscow. French military campaigns have caused civilian
deaths, and many critical social media accounts reflect genuine
concerns over France's outsized role in African affairs.
    Some criticisms "are true", French President Emmanuel Macron
told Reuters in Kinshasa at the end of a four-day central
African tour in March, referring to the allegation France had
continued to carry colonial attitudes even after independence in
West Africa.
    "We are no longer there to be the substitute for a coup
d'etat or a failing political process," Macron said.
    In May, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria
Zakharova said France had been interfering in African nations'
internal affairs for decades, toppling leaders it objected to
and building "a neo-colonial system of influence". In contrast,
she said, Russia did not interfere in other countries' affairs.
    The new media monitoring unit differs from a previous French
effort, revealed by Facebook-owner Meta in 2020, that fought
back online against Wagner-linked networks with fake accounts of
its own. 
    The foreign ministry unit doesn’t promote or generate fake
news, the two diplomats said. 
     
    WITHDRAWAL
    The media monitoring unit emerged last July, the same month
that France withdrew thousands of troops from Mali, a former
colony in West Africa. A similar pull-out followed in
neighbouring Burkina Faso at the start of this year - steps
prompted in part by military coups and the presence of Wagner
mercenaries in the region.
    The military pullback was a significant failure for Macron
and strengthened Moscow's presence at a time the West was
seeking to contain Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. It also
dealt a setback to Western efforts to counter Islamist
insurgents in the Sahel region.
    After the withdrawals, the onslaught of anti-French content
on social media and messenger apps continued: amplifying
pro-Russian videos, animation and memes, and often spreading
distorted or untrue stories, according to the two diplomats and
four others.
    This trend coincided with the expulsion of French news
networks by the new military governments in Mali and Burkina
Faso and local media tie-ups with Russia Today and other Russian
state media ejected from Europe in the wake of the invasion in
Ukraine. The war has reopened diplomatic fault lines between the
West and Russia present in Africa since the Cold War.
            
    "FAKE NEWS"
    The video following the murder of the Chinese nationals was
one of about 50 since November that have kept the unit busy
identifying the source of material, fact-checking and responding
when needed.
    Highlighting the scale of the problem, on June 13, France
said it had uncovered a mass Russian-linked disinformation
campaign targeting the foreign ministry and French media,
involving some of the same accounts and actors seen in its
Africa monitoring activities. Russia did not publicly respond to
the allegation.
    The new team shares its information with embassies, other
French ministries, intelligence agencies and France's media
regulator.
    In many cases, including the Central African Republic video,
the unit advises against responding directly, especially when
the content does not appear to be gaining much traction.
    Other times, it identifies which users are most active and
takes the information to social media companies including
Facebook and Twitter, alerting them to trolls and fake accounts,
two of the diplomats said.
    Sometimes, its work helps the French state respond. When a
video titled "French humiliation" emerged in December 2022
showing a man falsely portrayed as a French envoy being expelled
from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the unit prepared a
point-by-point response showing that the man was not a French
diplomat.
    Days later, the French embassy in Kinshasa issued the
response in a series of statements to local and foreign media.
Anne-Sophie Ave, then ambassador for French public diplomacy in
Africa, reacted on Twitter, calling it "fake news": "the
gentleman in the video is not our ambassador to the DRC".
                
    PRIGOZHIN
    The Central African Republic video bore the hallmarks of
activities carried out by Project Lakhta, a Russian influence
operation financed by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, two of
the French officials said.
    Prigozhin said in February he created the Internet Research
Agency, a Project Lakhta troll farm, to fight back against what
he called the West's anti-Russian propaganda.
    The video alleging French involvement in the murder of
Chinese citizens first emerged on the Facebook page Sango Ti
Be-Afrika, the officials said.    
    Sango Ti Be-Afrika had previously been identified by Viginum
as a conduit for Project Lakhta disinformation targeting France,
the officials said. The video was then posted on Twitter by two
military analysts who the officials described as proxies for
Project Lakhta and who frequently post pro-Wagner content, they
said.
    U.S. military intelligence documents leaked online earlier
this year and reviewed by Reuters allege that a Prigozhin
employee who also works for Central African Republic's President
Faustin-Archange Touadera had in February proposed an anti-West
influence campaign in the country, where Russia now has nearly
2,000 military trainers.
    Reuters could not determine if that campaign was carried
out. The Central African government and Prigozhin did not
respond to questions about the allegations in the U.S.
documents.
    Meta removed the Sango ti Be-Africa after Reuters questions
about the page. Meta said the page was taken down under its
rules against recidivism because the owner had previously been
removed from its platforms. Reuters was not able to identify
representatives of Sango ti Be-Africa for comment. Twitter did
not respond to a request for comment. 
    Meta publishes reports on its actions against networks that
show government interference. This year it has removed such
networks in Burkina Faso and Togo. In 2020, it suspended
networks connected to individuals associated with past activity
by the Internet Research Agency, ahead of an election in Central
African Republic, according to a statement on its website.
        
    “CLUMSINESS”
    Since completing the withdrawal from Mali in 2022 and
Burkina Faso in 2023, and as part of its new diplomatic push,
France says it has been reshaping its military presence in the
region to adopt a more collaborative approach.
    It has also pushed an economic, cultural and social action
plan first promoted by Macron when he came to power in 2017, and
has been vocal about the scale of the support, which dwarfs
Russian aid.
    However, the foreign ministry unit, and the broader
strategy, will face an uphill battle to convince people in
Africa that France has changed, seven analysts and diplomats
said.
    "They basically lost the communication war" because of the
degree of cynicism and mistrust about France's intentions, said
Michael Shurkin, Director of Global Programs at 14 North
Strategies, a business consultancy focused on Africa.
    An ongoing sense that France backs its preferred candidates
still rankles with some politicians.
    "I'm not saying Macron is arrogant towards Africa, but
there's a lot of clumsiness", Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, vice
president of National Union, an opposition Gabonese party, said
in Libreville.
    Elections in Senegal in 2024 and Ivory Coast in 2025, will
test the effectiveness of the new initiatives, with anti-French
media content expected to increase, foreign ministry officials
said.
    "If people don't agree they must be able to express
themselves," said a French official involved in the Africa
strategy.
    "You have to distinguish what is in the public debate and
what is manipulation. Then you need to explain, explain,
explain".

 (Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris, Bate
Felix in Dakar; Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel)
